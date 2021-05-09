MAKKAH: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday offered Umrah along with his accompanying delegation during his three-day visit to the Kingdom.

As a special respect, the doors of Ka’ba were opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan where he offered Nawafil and prayed for peace and prosperity of the country as well as Muslim Ummah.

Earlier, while being in Masjid-e-Nabvi on Saturday, the prime minister was given a rare respect to visit the Sacred Prophetic Chamber, also known as Al Hujratu n-nabawīyatu l-sharīfa. The Sacred Chamber was once the house (Hujra) of Hazrat Aisha (R.A.).

The prime minister paid his respects at Roza-e-Rasool (Peace be Upon Him).

The prime minister along with his delegation broke fast (Iftar), offered Namaz-e-Maghrib, nawafil and prayed at the Masjid e Nabvi (SAW).

The prime minister was accompanied by his delegation including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, KP Governor Shah Farman, Senator Faisal Javed and Punjab Minister Abdul Aleem Khan.

The prime minister, who is visiting the Kingdom at the invitation of Crown Prince

Mohammed bin Salman along with a high level delegation, will also meet Imam-e-Ka’aba.

The meetings with the heads of the Muslim World League and Secretary General of Organization of Islamic Cooperation are also on his agenda.

عمران خان کی!مسجد نبوی ﷺ آمد کے موقع پر روضہ رسول ﷺ کے دروازے کھولے گئے-روضہ مبارکہ جسے حجرہ نبویہ شریفہ کہا جاتا ہے اسمیں نبی کریم ﷺ ام المؤ منین عائشہ صدیقہ ؓ کے ہمراہ رہا کرتے تھے۔اسکا دروازہ مسجد نبوی شریف کے اس حصے کیطرف کھلا کرتا تھا جسے جنت کی کیاری ہونےکا اعزاز حاصل ہے pic.twitter.com/25E4h3OyIH — Senator Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) May 9, 2021

Later, the prime minister will address the members of the Pakistani community in Jeddah at an event regarding the Roshan Digital Account.

In a tweet, Senator Faisal Javed, who is also accompanying the prime minister in the visit, said Saudi Arabia stood atop by opening 39,005 -31% of total Roshan Digital accounts – with $196.5 million deposits.