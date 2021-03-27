ISLAMABAD, Mar 27 (APP): The nonessential lights at the Prime Minister’s Office were turned off Saturday for sixty minutes in connection with the Earth Hour, annually observed to show support for our planet.

Started by World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) in 2007, the Earth Hour is observed on last Saturday of March every year. It is now one of the world’s largest grassroots movements for the environment which engages millions of people in more than 180 countries and territories.

But Earth Hour goes far beyond the symbolic action of switching off – it has become a catalyst for positive environmental impact, driving major legislative changes by harnessing the power of the people and collective action.

As per practice, the lights of the PM Office were dimmed from for one hour, from 8:30 to 9:30 pm. Only the lights meant to ensure security of the high profile building were kept on.

Under PM @ImranKhanPTI's leadership, Pakistan has become an active participant in climate-friendly initiative. On direction of the PM, the electric lights of the Prime Minister Office were turned off at 8:30 pm to reiterate commitment to nature.#EarthHour2021 #EarthHour pic.twitter.com/obJ1HYw9iZ — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) March 27, 2021

Earlier, in a statement, Prime Minister Imran Khan appealed the people to support the government in its efforts for a clean and pollution free environment.

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson said, “Pakistan joins the world community in marking Earth Hour 2021, as we stand committed to play our due role in tackling environmental issues and protecting the planet Earth -our shared home- through inclusive, cooperative forward-looking Climate Action policies.”

Pakistan joins the world community in marking #EarthHour 2021, as we stand committed to play our due role in tackling environmental issues & protecting the planet Earth -our shared home- through inclusive, cooperative &forward-looking #ClimateAction policies.@WWF#EarthHour2021 — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) March 27, 2021

Just like 2020, this year too, the activities under the Earth Hour were held virtually due to the pandemic situation.

Considering the situation, the WWF recommended some activities for the people including switching off lights, candlelight dinner, camping in backyard, night painting for awareness and hold themed movie night.

Join me, the @UN and people everywhere as we mark #EarthHour by switching off our lights for an hour on Saturday March 27th at 8:30 p.m., your local time. Let’s show the world that we are determined to take #ClimateAction to protect the one home we all share. pic.twitter.com/vSMaDtmpbL — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) March 26, 2021



In his message to mark the event, Secretary-General António Guterres said that “We need to make peace with nature. Without nature’s help, we cannot thrive or even survive on this planet Earth”, he spelled out.

Warning that climate disruption, biodiversity loss and pollution “threaten lives, jobs and health”, the UN chief called 2021 “a year to change course”.