Prime Minister in good health, good spirits: Dr Faisal

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan Saturday informed that prime minister Imran Khan had contracted coronavirus with mild symptoms of the disease and he was in good health and good spirits.

In a video statement, he said the prime minister isolated himself and was taking rest at home.

“We are monitoring parameters of his health and at present he did not need a direct intervention.”

On March 18, the prime minister got a shot of coronavirus vaccine, he said adding as the PM turned positive two days after taking the vaccine, it generated a lot of discussion on the social media.

Dr Faisal said, “We need to understand how the vaccines work and how much time they take to show efficacy.”

The vaccines did not show efficacy immediately and start developing the immunity in two to three weeks, he noted.

The Special Assistant said it was possible that the COVID-19 virus was present in the body of the prime minister days before he took the vaccine shot.

He said they were in contact with those people who came in contact with PM Imran Khan.

“We will trace the people who came in contact and will ask them to isolate themselves at home. “I myself will also isolate at home for few days.”

He said the new wave of coronavirus had hit the country and the average rate of contraction was more than 9 percent and in some cities it was at 10 percent.

He advised people to continue following the coronavirus guidelines, keep distance from each other, wash hands and wear masks.

Those persons who were more than 60 years of age should get themselves registered and vaccinated against coronavirus, he stressed.