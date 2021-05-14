ISLAMABAD, May 14 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday condoled over the demise of renowned artist and puppeteer Farooq Qaiser.

“He was not just a performer but would constantly raise awareness about social injustices and issues,” the prime minister said on Twitter in his condolence message.

Saddened to learn of Farooq Qaiser's death. He was not just a performer but would constantly raise awareness about social injustices and issues. My condolences and prayers go to his family. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 14, 2021

Expressing sadness over Farooq Qaiser’s demise, the prime minister also conveyed his condolences and prayers for the bereaved family.

Also known as Uncle Sargam, late Farooq Qaiser was a renowned artist, puppeteer and script writer.

Uncle Sargam was a household name for Pakistani kids of the 80s and 90s with his prominent puppet show Kaliyan at that time.