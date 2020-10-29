Prices of essential drugs have capped till June 2021; says minister

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP): Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Thursday said prices of essential drugs had capped till June 2021 while decrease was made in prices of 89 drugs.

Responding to a calling attention notice in the National Assembly, he said the government had brought a change in the drug policy under which the pharmaceutical companies could not increase the prices of medicines without approval of the relevant ministry.

He said the prices of medicines had been rationalized to ensure their availability in the market.

He said prices of eighty nine medicines had also been reduced.

Responding to another calling attention notice, Ali Muhammad Khan said a law had been enacted to ensure the country produces quality doctors.