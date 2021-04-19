Previous govts destroyed merit system in country: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Apr 19 (APP):Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz on Monday criticized the previous governments for destroying merit system in the country.

The last governments of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) had inducted the people in different institutions without observing merit policy, he said in an interview with a private news channel.

PML-N leaders had introduced such people who could protect their corruption money earned through public welfare projects.

Commenting on reshuffling in the cabinet, he said, we are following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan who is committed to bring improvement in the national institutions.

PM believed in merit policy and supremacy of law, he said. All members of the Cabinet following the bright vision of Imran Khan were working for good governance, he added.

He said the Prime Minister wanted “Roshan Pakistan” and for this, changes in the ministries are imperative for speedy performance.