President visits residence of Interior Minister to condole demise of brothers

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday visited the residence of Interior Minister Brig. (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah here and condoled with him over the sad demise of his brothers Pir Tariq Ahmad Shah and Pir Hassan Ahmad.

He expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of Ijaz Ahmad Shah’s brothers and sympathized with the bereaved family, a press release issued by the President’s Media Wing here said.

The President prayed to Allah Almighty to grant peace to the departed souls and fortitude to the bereaved family members.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam and Minister for Narcotics Control Azam Khan Swati also expressed their condolences and offered Fateha for the departed souls.