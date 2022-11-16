KARACHI, 16 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday visited the International Defence Exhibition (IDEAS 2022) at the Expo Center.

The event was attended by Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, provincial ministers, renowned industrialists, ambassadors and other personalities, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The participating countries, foreign delegations and their members related to defence industry were also present.

On the occasion, a colourful ceremony was held in the honour of president and other guests. Artists presented folk music of different provinces of the country.

The president also gave away prizes.