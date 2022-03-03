National President visits food truck managed by deaf brothers Thu, 3 Mar 2022, 11:08 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday here visited a food truck owned and managed by deaf people and bought and ate delicious burgers and fries. It was indeed a pleasure for @Saminalvi & I, to go to this food truck in Isb, buy & eat delicious burgers & fries. 'Abey KHAO' is entirely managed by deaf brothers, taking orders cooking & serving. Even teaching us simple sign language to 'talk' to them. The new lovely Pakistan🙂 https://t.co/9sB3ddhh4R— Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) March 3, 2022