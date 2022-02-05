President urges world to resolve Kashmir dispute for sustainable peace

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday urged the world to resolve the Kashmir dispute for achieving sustainable peace in South Asia.

Speaking to the audience of an All Pakistan Kashmir Solidarity Mushaira here, he said those nations who saw deaths of millions of people in world wars were not taking moral stand on Kashmir due to vested interests and trade with India.

“But this will not continue as freedom of people cannot be denied. Every child born will demand freedom whether in Kashmir or Palestine.”

He said India was perpetrating oppression against its Muslim population.

Participants during the All Pakistan Kashmir Solidarity Mushaira held at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on 05-02-2022.



“Muslims of India are our brothers and sisters and we will continue our efforts peacefully for rights of Muslims in India.”

India was putting itself on fire and proving right the two nation theory espoused by Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal, he remarked.

He expressed hope that Kashmir would gain its freedom in future.

The President said mushairas should be held regularly as these had an important role in culture, civilization and politics of a country.

Muslim poets had immensely contributed to

popularizing the genre of poetry, he concluded.

During the poetry session, prominent poets read their poetry to express solidarity with the oppressed people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.