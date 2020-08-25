President urges world to hold Indian govt. accountable for repressive actions against minorities

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday said the isolation of Muslims by the Indian government was a matter of grave concern and it was the responsibility of the world to hold India accountable for the repressive actions against minority groups.

He said India was increasingly becoming intolerant towards Muslims, which were being persecuted and targeted persistently.

The President was talking to the outgoing Ambassador of Indonesia Iwan Suyudhie Amri who paid a farewell call on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, says a press release.

The President said Pakistan highly valued its ties with Indonesia and wanted to further expand bilateral relations in areas of trade, economy and defence.

He thanked the government of Indonesia for ably steering the discussion in the UN Security Council on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

President Alvi also appreciated the contributions made by the outgoing ambassador towards improving the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.

The ambassador said that both countries enjoyed excellent relations in various fields.

Both sides emphasized the need to further expand bilateral relations in the fields of defence and trade.

The ambassador also appreciated Pakistan’s role in successfully managing COVID-19 pandemic.