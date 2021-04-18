President urges nation to implement coronavirus SOPs

ISLAMABAD, Apr 18 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday once again urged the nation to fully implement the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) as the country witnessed a sharp spike in coronavirus cases in a single day.

On his twitter handle, the president said the country had reported 6127 new Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours which was close to peak figures during the 1st wave of the pandemic on June 13.

6127 new Covid-19 cases reported yesterday, close to the peak in the 1st wave of 6825 on Jun 13. So PLEASE implement SOPs.

1- Wear Masks

2- Implement social distancing in bazaars and all activities

3- Ensure 3ft distance in masjid prayers تراویح & فرض

3. Wash hands frequently — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) April 18, 2021

He stressed upon the people to implement SOPs to contain its further spread.

