President terms martyred troops an asset to nation

ISLAMABAD, Nov 17 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday vowed to eliminate terrorism from the country and said that soldiers who laid their lives in the line of duty were an asset to the nation.

In his statement on the martyrdom of soldiers as a result of the firing of terrorists in Bajaur, the president strongly condemned the incident and paid tribute to the personnel of the Pakistan army.

President Alvi prayed for the elevation of the ranks of martyred’s souls and for grant of patience to their families.