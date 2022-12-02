President strongly condemns attack on Pak envoy in Kabul

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday strongly condemned the attack on the head of Pakistan’s Mission in Kabul Ubaid Nizamani.

He thanked Allah Almighty for keeping the envoy safe and prayed for the early recovery of the security guard injured in the attack.

“Attack on diplomatic mission is a matter of concern. I strongly condemn it,” the president said.

He said that Pakistan condemned terrorism in all of its forms and manifestation, and was resolved for its elimination.

The president said that terrorism was a common threat that necessitated concerted efforts effectively counter the scourge.