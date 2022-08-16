President stresses effective steps to control road accidents

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday stressed the implementation of effective steps to control traffic accidents.

He called the need for following the traffic rules and adopting precautionary measures to avert the loss of precious lives in road accidents.

The president expressed deep sorrow over the death of at least 20 persons in a collision of a bus and oil tanker at the M-5 motorway.

He prayed for the departed souls to rest in peace and for grant of patience to the bereaved families.

He emphasized the concerned departments to provide the best possible medical treatment to the injured.