President Raisi accorded warm welcome on arrival in Karachi

KARACHI, Apr 23 (APP): President of Islamic Republic of Iran Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday reached Karachi on the third leg of his three-day official visit to Pakistan.

President Raisi was received warmly by Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and MNA Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari at the Karachi Airport. The distinguished guest was presented a bouquet.

President Raisi was accompanied by his spouse and a high-level delegation comprising ministers and businessmen.

Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Jam Khan Shoro,Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, Jam Mehtab Dahar and others were also present on the occasion.