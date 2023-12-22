President, PM hold telephonic conversation; express concern over inappropriate police treatment against Baloch protestors

ISLAMABAD, Dec 22 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi and Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday held a telephonic conversation wherein they expressed concern over the inappropriate police treatment with the Baloch protestors.

Discussing the situation, both the president and prime minister viewed that the police should not have dealt with the protestors strictly, a President House press release said.

During the conversation, the prime minister told the president that the detained protestors were being released on personal bonds.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar also called on President Alvi and discussed the overall situation in Balochistan province as well as police maltreatment against the Baloch protestors.

The governor viewed that the police should show restraint towards the protestors.

In the meeting, the two sides believed that the police should not have acted beyond their limits and powers.

Both leaders emphasized the measures to improve the law and order situation in Balochistan.