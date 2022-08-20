President pays tribute to Rashid Minhas shaheed

KARACHI, Aug 20 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday paid tribute to Pakistan Air Force Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider) on 51st anniversary of his martyrdom.

The president said that the nation was indebted to the sacrifices of such brave and courageous sons and saluted them for their supreme sacrifices.

The president said by sacrificing his life for the country in a tender age, shaheed Minhas had set a great example and foiled the enemy’s nefarious designs with his valour.

Shaheed Rashid Minhas did not desist from sacrificing his life for the honour and respect of the motherland, he added.