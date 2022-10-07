President pays tribute to martyred troops

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday paid tribute to the personnel of Pakistan Army, who laid their lives in the line of duty.

The president spoke to the families of the personnel martyred in Harnai helicopter crash, including the father of Major Muneeb Afzal and the brother of Major Khurram Shehzad, and relatives of Subedar Abdul Wahid, Naik Jalil Anjum, Sepoy Muhammad Imran and Sepoy Shoaib Khan.

Dr Alvi also talked to the families of Subedar Javed Iqbal and Naik Hussain Ahmed, and also to the relatives of Naik Abdul Rashid and Sepoy Rasool Badshah who were martyred due to the firing of terrorists in North Waziristan and South Waziristan, respectively.

The president said the nation was indebted to the invaluable sacrifices of the martyred troops.