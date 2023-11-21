President pays tribute to martyred troops of Pasni, N.Waziristan militant attacks

President pays tribute to martyred troops of Pasni, N.Waziristan militant attacks

ISLAMABAD, Nov 21 (APP): President Dr. Arif Alvi on Tuesday paid tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in the militant attacks in Pasni, Balochistan, and Mir Ali, North Waziristan on November 3 and 12, respectively.

The president talked to the families of Subedar Ubaidullah, Naik Muhammad Sajjad, Shahzad Qamar, and Sepoys Shahbaz, Faizur Rehman, and Zahid Hussain.

“The sacrifices of martyrs will not go in vain and terrorism will come to an end,” he said.

Dr Alvi also paid tribute to the martyr of the North Waziristan incident, Sepoy Abdullah.

The president extended condolences to the family of the martyred troops and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant an elevated place for their souls.

 

By Shumaila Andleeb

Shumaila Andleeb; Senior Reporter at Associated Press of Pakistan; covering the beats of President, Prime Minister, Foreign Office, and Special Assignments.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services