President pays tribute to martyred troops of Pasni, N.Waziristan militant attacks

ISLAMABAD, Nov 21 (APP): President Dr. Arif Alvi on Tuesday paid tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in the militant attacks in Pasni, Balochistan, and Mir Ali, North Waziristan on November 3 and 12, respectively.

The president talked to the families of Subedar Ubaidullah, Naik Muhammad Sajjad, Shahzad Qamar, and Sepoys Shahbaz, Faizur Rehman, and Zahid Hussain.

“The sacrifices of martyrs will not go in vain and terrorism will come to an end,” he said.

Dr Alvi also paid tribute to the martyr of the North Waziristan incident, Sepoy Abdullah.

The president extended condolences to the family of the martyred troops and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant an elevated place for their souls.