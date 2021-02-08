PESHAWAR, Feb 08 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi arrived here Monday on a two-day visit and held a meeting with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman to discuss wide-ranging issues pertaining to socio-economic development of the country, especially the KP and merged tribal districts.

The meeting also discussed law and order, development issues and public welfare projects including a plan to enhance quality olive and berry honey production in the province.

During the meeting the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also briefed the President on the reforms pertaining to administrative and educational matters in the public sector universities of the province.