President IsDB arrives in Islamabad for OIC special moot on Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, Dec 17 (APP):President Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser arrived here on Friday to attend the 17th extraordinary session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), being held in the capital on December 19.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs received the guests, as the host country rolled out a red carpet in honour of the dignitaries.

Talking to APP, he said the extraordinary meeting of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers had great significance for Afghanistan as the people were facing famine, hunger and lawlessness after withdrawal of the United States.

He said gathering of all Muslim countries at a single platform was a great sign for Muslim Ummah to find out possible solutions for lasting peace in the war-torn country.

“We all, at the Summit, will work together to help Afghan people,” he remarked.President IsDB said Pakistan was an important country and one of the most important member in Islamic Development Bank.

He expressed the resolve that the meeting would bring positive outcomes and Afghan people would enjoy peace once again.He hailed Pakistan’s government for helping its neighbor in this difficult time through hosting the conference.