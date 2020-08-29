President hails federal, provincial govts’ cooperation over Karachi’s issues as positive development

ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s earlier tweets over resolution of Karachi issues, said cooperation between the federal and the provincial government of Sindh was ‘a positive development’.

In a tweet he said, this cooperation could do wonders not only during the current devastating crisis due to heavy seasonal downpour, but would also be helpful in the future planning.

“A positive development. Cooperation between the Fed & Prov Govts can do wonders during this devastating crisis & also in the future in making of Storm Drains, Sewage Treatment, Solid Waste Management, Fresh Water Supply & Transport. Karachi & rest of Sindh will never be left alone,” he tweeted.

Earlier, the prime minister in series of tweets had announced that the federal government along with the Sindh government was moving to immediately act and resolve three major problems of Karachi.

These included cleaning of the nullahs once and for all, dealing with encroachments impeding water channels; devising a permanent solution to the solid waste disposal & sewerage problems, and resolving the critical issue of water supply to the citizens of Karachi.