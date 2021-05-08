ISLAMABAD, May 8 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday while calling for adherence to COVID SOPs, advised the countrymen to pray during Holy Ramazan besides suggesting a book to read during stay at home.

He said in case of abiding by the SOPs, Pakistan will have an edge over other countries “because we showed discipline.”

 

Written by Meredith Sabini, the book “The Earth has a soul: C. G. Jung on Nature, Technology and Modern Life,” the president said was one of the first to show humans callous destruction of nature.

Jung believed that loss of emotional participation in Nature has resulted in a sense of cosmic and social isolation.”

He said the man lacked the conscious recognition of his inferiority to nature around him and within him. “He must learn that he may not do exactly as he wills. If he does not learn this, his own nature will destroy him.”

