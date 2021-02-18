ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday while calling for promoting traditional sports, emphasized better coaching and improved training facilities for the players to make them achieve successes at international sports competitions.

Talking to National Kabaddi team, which called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president congratulated Pakistan Kabaddi Federation and National Kabaddi team over winning the Kabaddi World Cup 2020 for the first time in the history of Kabaddi.

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza, President Pakistan Kabaddi Federation Chaudhary Shafay Hussain, members of Pakistan Kabbadi team and office bearers of PKF attended the meeting.

He said that the nation was proud of the performance of its team which had won the Kabaddi World Cup final.

The president said that the government needed to adopt innovative sports models to promote and popularize Kabaddi at national and international levels. He admired the achievements of the National Kabaddi team for promoting the soft image of the country.

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination said that the government was taking all steps for promoting sports in the country and appreciated the president’s role for encouraging sports in the country.

Moreover, Captain of the National Kabaddi Team Muhammad Irfan would also be decorated with Presidential Award of Pride of Performance on 23rd March, 2021.