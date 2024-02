President for expanding trade, cultural ties with Russia, Italy, Mongolia

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday urged the need to further expand trade, economic, cultural and people-to-people relations with Russia, Italy and Mongolia.

He said that Pakistan offered immense investment opportunities for foreign investors, who should benefit from its business-friendly environment by investing in various economic sectors.

The president expressed these views while talking to the ambassadors-designates of Russia, Italy and Mongolia, who separately called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr and presented their diplomatic credentials.

Speaking to the Ambassador-designate of the Russian Federation to Pakistan, Albert P. Khorev, President Alvi expressed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen bilateral relations with Russia in the fields of trade, economy, tourism and culture.

He expressed the hope that the new ambassador would further promote bilateral ties between the two countries.

Talking to the Ambassador-designate of Italy to Pakistan, Marilina Armellin, the president highlighted the need to further enhance bilateral trade between the two countries.

He said that Italian investors should benefit from the investment opportunities under the Special Investment Facilitation Council in various sectors.

He stated that the Pakistani diaspora was playing an important role in the development of Italy and was acting as a bridge between the two countries. He also asked the ambassador to help in expediting the issuance of visas to Pakistani students.

Speaking to the non-resident Ambassador of Mongolia to Pakistan, Tuvvshin Badra, the president said that both countries needed to further promote, trade, economic, and cultural relations for the mutual benefit of the two sides.

He congratulated the newly appointed envoys and expressed the hope that they would play their role in further improving bilateral ties of their countries with Pakistan.