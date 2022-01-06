ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday urged the need for enhancing bilateral trade between Pakistan and Greece, and tapping the potential of cooperation in the fields of culture, education, and tourism.

Pakistan highly valued its ties with Greece and wanted to further expand bilateral cooperation in diverse areas of mutual interest, he added.

The President was talking to the outgoing Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic (Greece), Andreas Papastavrou, who called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

He said that both the countries had great potential to increase economic and cultural cooperation.

The President also highlighted the efforts made by Pakistan for the promotion of peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He said that a stable and peaceful Afghanistan would not only bring economic prosperity to Afghanistan but to other countries of the region as well.

The President termed the recently held 17th Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, hosted by Pakistan, as highly successful, saying it attracted international support and economic assistance for the war-stricken people of Afghanistan.

He appreciated the services rendered by the outgoing Ambassador for promoting Pakistan-Greece relations and hoped that he would continue to play his role for further enhancing bilateral ties between the two countries.