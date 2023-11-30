President for creating awareness about HIV/AIDS to prevent its spread

ISLAMABAD, Dec 01 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi has urged all stakeholders, including the media, influencers, and community leaders, to create awareness about the HIV/AIDs to prevent its spread.

“We also need to intensify our efforts towards the prevention of HIV transmission, establishing surveillance systems, reducing the stigma attached to this disease, training health staff, and strengthening our institutional framework,” the president said in a message in connection with the World AIDS Day.

The World AIDS Day is being observed on Friday, under the theme “Let communities lead”, to highlight the role of communities in advancing progress towards ending AIDS.

President Alvi said the “Day reminds that ending the HIV epidemic requires collective efforts at the community level, visionary thinking, and a resolute commitment to reach even the most marginalized populations and improve the outreach of health services”.

He reaffirmed his resolve to strengthen the national HIV response, promoting innovative data-driven solutions, and eradicating stigma and discrimination associated with the disease.

“We also reaffirm our commitment to fortify our health system, and formulate and execute evidence-based policies and plans, with the goal of reducing the incidence of new infections,” he said.

The president said the Day reminded of the fundamental responsibility to ensure access to HIV prevention, testing, and treatment services for all.

“Pakistan has been working to provide health security to all individuals impacted by HIV by introducing comprehensive health, nutrition, and support service packages as part of the national social security programmes,” he added.

“We have the ability and determination to enhance the quality of life for those affected by this preventable yet treatable disease.

“On this day, let us also reflect on the successes and challenges of the past to seize the myriad opportunities of tomorrow in our journey to make Pakistan HIV-free,” he said adding Pakistan would continue its efforts to reach out to individuals of all ages and backgrounds across the nation and empower them to make healthy lifestyle choices.

“We affirm to rectify health disparities and improve access to HIV and health services. Together, we shall pave the path to a brighter and healthier future for all,” the president added.