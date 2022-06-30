President felicitates Aga Khan on 65th anniversary of accession to Imamat

ISLAMABAD, Jun 30 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday felicitated The Aga Khan on the 65th anniversary of accession to the Imamat of the Ismaili Community.

The president, in a letter addressed to The Aga Khan, the president said that under his visionary leadership, the community and the institutions of the Aga Khan Development Network continued to make invaluable contribution to the social and economic development of Pakistan, which had established an unparalleled legacy of public service and philanthropy.

He said that the people of Pakistan joined him in conveying their profound appreciation and gratitude for his tireless work for the uplift of the most vulnerable in society.

President Alvi prayed that Almighty Allah may grant him the strength and inspiration to continue his exemplary service to the Ummah.