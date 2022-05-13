President extols late UAE president as “great friend of Pakistan”

ISLAMABAD, May 13 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi Friday expressed grief over the death of the President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, remembering him as a “great friend of Pakistan.”

The president conveyed his condolences to the royal family and the people of the UAE, saying that the people of Pakistan shared their grief.

He also praised the late UAE president for his services to the Muslim Ummah as well as the Pakistan-UAE friendship.

“Today, Pakistan has become deprived of a great friend,” President Alvi remarked.