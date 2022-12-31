President expresses grief over death of former Pope Benedict XVI

ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (APP):

President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday expressed his grief over the demise of the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI.

The president said, “My thoughts go out to Catholics in Pakistan and around the world, bereaved by the departure of His Holiness Benedict XVI, who worked for a more fraternal world”.

His powerful calls for solidarity with marginalized people everywhere and his urgent appeals to close the widening gap between rich and poor are more relevant than ever, President Secretariat Press Wing, in a press release, quoted the president as saying

“My thoughts are with the millions around the world who grieve his passing”, he said.