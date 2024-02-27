President emphasizes early prevention of diseases to avoid expensive treatment       

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said that adoption of preventive measures against various diseases was prerequisite to ward off treatment which was expensive in Pakistan and such habits would also help reduce burden on the health system.

The president expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) that called on him at that Aiwan-e-Sadr to present a report on the activities and accomplishments of the organization, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The president stressed upon creating awareness among the masses about the significance of preventive measures against non-communicable diseases and heart diseases.

He also underscored the need about the role of media, local population, mosques and non government organizations to create such awareness, besides utilization of different latest platforms to spread awareness messages.

PANAH President Major General (retd) Masud Ur Rehman Kiani briefed the president about the role of the organization and public awareness campaigns including holding of walks, seminars, lectures and training sessions.

He said that they were creating awareness among the people about healthy activities and lifestyle.

President Alvi appreciated PANAH for its contributions in the health sector.