ISLAMABAD, Nov 19 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday, in a telephonic conversation with Mufti Taqi Usmani, expressed condolence over the death of Mufti Rafi Usmani.

The president prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

He also paid tribute to the religious and scholarly contributions of late Mufti Rafi Usmani, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

Mufti Rafi Usmani, a renowned Islamic cleric, scholar and patron of Darul Uloom, passed away on Friday in Karachi after a prolonged illness. He was 86.

He was also the elder brother of Wafaqul Madaris Al Arabia Pakistan, President, Mufti Taqi Usmani.