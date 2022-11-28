President condoles demise of industrialist, philanthropist SM Muneer

ISLAMABAD, Nov 28 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday expressed grief over the death of renowned businessman, industrialist, and philanthropist SM Muneer.

“My very dear friend, like an elder brother Mr. SM Muneer passed away. He was a great philanthropist. Our fathers were friends too, indulging in persistent charity,” the president wrote on Twitter.

The president prayed to Allah Almighty for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss.

According to media reports, Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) patron-in-chief SM Muneer breathed his last on Monday following a fatal heart attack.

Also the ex-chairman of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Muneer had served as the board member of several banks and private firms besides being a consummate industrialist with experience in sectors ranging from tanneries, textiles and banking.