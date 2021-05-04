ISLAMABAD, May 04 (APP): President Dr. Arif Alvi on Tuesday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Justice Muhammad Shiraz Kiyani, the Acting Chief Justice of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) High Court.

In a condolence message, the President expressed his condolences and sympathized with the bereaved family. He prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to the bereaved family.

Justice Shiraz Kiyani, who was a senior judge of AJK High Court, was suffering from illness.