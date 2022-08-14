President condemns attack on security forces in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday strongly condemned the attack on the check post of security forces in district Khost, near Harnai Balochistan.

In a statement, the President expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of Naik Atif and Sepoy Qayyum.

He prayed Allah Almighty to elevate the ranks of the martyrs in paradise and give courage to the bereaved family.

He also prayed for the early recovery of Major Umar who was injured in the attack.

He paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the security of the country on the occasion of Independence Day.