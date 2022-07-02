ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday expressed concern over the attack on senior journalist and analyst Ayaz Amir.
In a statement, he said incidents of violence against journalists were contrary to democratic values and freedom of expression.
The immediate arrest of culprits should be ensured, he added.
President concerned over attack on Ayaz Amir
ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday expressed concern over the attack on senior journalist and analyst Ayaz Amir.