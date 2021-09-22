President calls for training of students, volunteers to tackle natural calamities

ISLAMABAD, Sep 22 (APP): President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday stressed on the need of training the country’s students and volunteers to tackle natural calamities in an appropriate way.

He was talking to Regional Director of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Alexander Matthews, who called on him here. Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Abrar-ul-Haq was also present in the meeting.

The President said that enhanced cooperation between IFRC and PRCS was essential to ensure timely help of the people affected by natural calamities.

He said that Pakistan Red Crescent Society played an important role in providing health facilities to people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The President said that the government’s successful policy of smart lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic helped keeping the situation under control.

The government also allocated special funds to provide relief to the weaker segment of the society during the pandemic, he added.

The President appreciated the PRCS and IFRC for providing assistance to the government.