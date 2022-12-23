President awards certificates to NDU security course participants

ISLAMABAD, Dec 23 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday awarded certificates to the participants of National Security Course 2023 held at the National Defence University here.

The workshop was attended by selected participants from the Civil Services of Pakistan, along with officers from the armed forces.

President Dr Arif Alvi was the chief guest of the ceremony, said a press release.

The main focus of the course was to enable the participants to comprehend the interplay of all elements of national power in the construct of ‘Comprehensive National Security’.

The president congratulated the graduating students and awarded the certificates.