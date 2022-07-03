President asks institutes, people to save energy

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (APP): President Dr. Arif Alvi Sunday called on the institutes and people of Pakistan to save energy to the maximum level to help reduce load shedding.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “I request the institutes and the people of Pakistan to save energy to the maximum level so the load shedding may reduce and the public can be served well.”

He said at no capital cost to the national exchequer, the Presidency was producing one megawatt of electricity.

“Because of our own increased daily conservation efforts, we are putting a good proportion into the national grid. All our people and institutes should take initiative at their end to conserve energy,” he added.