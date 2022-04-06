President asks IIUI to enhance physical, online infrastructure to increase graduates

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday asked the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) to further enhance its physical and online educational infrastructure to increase the number of quality graduates.

The president, during a briefing on IIUI, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, asked the Rector to double the educational shifts in the University and come up with a proposal within three months in this regard. Rector of the IIUI, Prof. Dr Masoom Yasinzai, and senior officials of the University attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the president said that the university needed to equip its students with soft skills, such as critical thinking, effective communication and teamwork, besides providing technical/hard skills.

He urged the university to include experts from the market in its Senate, besides developing collaborations with the industry to equip its students with marketable skills.

President Alvi also emphasised the need to encourage two-year Associate Degree Programs in order to fulfil the market’s growing demand for skilled graduates.

The IIUI Rector briefed the meeting about the academic programs and new initiatives being undertaken by the university.

It was highlighted that the IIUI had approved a new Strategic Plan (2022-26) for promoting growth and academic excellence; increasing research and collaboration; enhancing the financial sustainability of the University; improving the quality of life at the university campus; improving the Governance and Internal Control mechanism, and digitization of the university.

It was underlined that the new Strategic Plan would contribute to the socio-economic and technological environment of the country, besides bringing good governance to the institution.

The meeting was also briefed about the new initiatives such as the Online and Distance Learning, Directorate of Graduates Studies, Directorate of University Advancement and Promotion, Directorate of Research and Enterprises, and the Office of Linkages.

The president appreciated the performance and role of the university in promoting quality education in the country and assured the management of his support in this regard.