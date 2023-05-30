President arrives in Quetta

QUETTA, May 30 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi arrived in Quetta on Tuesday to hold meetings with the provincial administration and attend other events.

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Kakar along with senior officials received the president on his arrival in the provincial capital.

A contingent of Balochistan Constabulary presented a guard of honour to the president at the Governor House, Quetta.

President Alvi and the Balochistan governor held a meeting and discussed matters of bilateral interest and the overall situation of the province.

The president will attend the concluding ceremony of the 34th National Games. He will also address a seminar on the role of ombudsmen in good governance.