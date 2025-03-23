22.3 C
President appreciates security forces for stopping intrusion at Pak-Afghan border

ISLAMABAD, Mar 23 (APP):President Asif Ali Zardari Sunday appreciated the security forces for stopping the attempt of intrusion at Pakistan-Afghanistan border in district of North Waziristan.
He appreciated the security forces for killing 16 Khawarij in a timely operation.
He said the brave armed forces of Pakistan were determined to defend borders of the country around the clock.
The operations against terrorists would continue till the complete eradication of the menace of terrorism.
He said the whole nation stood with the security forces in the war against terrorism.

