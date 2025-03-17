President appreciates security forces for operation against Khawarij

- Advertisement -

President Asif Ali Zardari Monday appreciated the security forces for eliminating three Khawarij in an operation in district Khyber.

He appreciated the bravery of security forces for killing the terrorists of Fitna al-Khawarij during intelligence based operations.

He said security forces were carrying out operations to eradicate terrorism.

The whole nation stood with its security forces in the war against terrorism, he added.

He expressed determination to completely eradicate Fitna al-Khawarij from the country.