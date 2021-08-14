President appreciates Olympians’ performance

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday lauded performance of two Pakistani athletes who prominently competed in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics.

During a call on by the Olympians Arshad Nadeem and Talha Talib, the president said they had brought laurels to the country with their outstanding display of talent.

He expressed the confidence that Pakistani athletes would also perform better in the future.

Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza was also present during the meeting.

The president also gave away cheques to the athletes to encourage them.