ISLAMABAD, Sep 19 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday advised the youth parliamentary leaders to bring intellectual change, adopt new emerging technologies and remain abreast with the fast-paced innovations and inventions, being perpetually made on the technological front, to lead the country towards progress and prosperity.

The president made these remarks during his meeting with members of the Youth Parliament at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The president said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah accorded high value to the youth.

Quaid, in one of his address, had said, “Pakistan is proud of her youth, particularly the students who are nation builders of tomorrow. They must fully equip themselves with discipline, education and training for the arduous task lying ahead of them”.

The president urged the youth to act upon the advice of the Quaid as they were duty bound to learn the latest techniques and skills in all sectors and embrace the changes taking place at the intellectual level.

He said the youth had the required time, energy, patience and dynamism to provide leadership to the people of Pakistan towards improving the economy, trade and democratic values in the country.

The president said that the constitution provided a framework for the unity of purpose for all and it should be reflected in all aspects of national life.

He said that all political parties desired unity in the ranks and were committed to the progress and prosperity of the country in accordance with their respective manifestoes.

He said that consultation, democracy and passion coupled with hard work were essential for dealing with issues and challenges faced by the country including the gigantic task of rehabilitation of over 33 million flood victims.

The president said that there was a need to further activate the Boys & Girls, Red Crescent and other institutions to build skills and expertise in the youth, so that they could help the nation in time of need.

He also urged the young leaders to develop the habit of blood donation to enable the health system to store it and provide whenever required to save the lives of patients.

He emphasized the need for young leaders to motivate and encourage the women who made up over 50% of the country’s population to enter into the active economic stream and help them to fully utilize the schemes and incentives announced by the government for uplifting women and youth of the country.

He advised the members of the Youth Parliament to master the CPR and first aid techniques and impart this knowledge to their friends and relatives and fellow students to provide first aid to the victims of accidents as well as manmade and natural calamities.

Earlier, Rizwan Jaffar, Founder and Chairman of the Youth Parliament, briefed about the functioning of the Youth Parliament and said that the Youth Parliament was representing the youth leaders from all parts of Pakistan.

He said that all members of the Youth Parliament were helping in the collection of donations and providing relief and rescue to the flood victims in the flood-hit areas in collaboration with the relevant stakeholders, administration and other organizations.

Later, the president awarded mementos to the youth leaders on the completion of the 17 years of the Youth Parliament