Pre-condition not to be accepted in PEMRA (amendment) Bill, 2020: Dr. Shahzad Waseem

ISLAMABAD, Feb 01 (APP):Leader of the House in the Senate Dr. Shahzad Waseem on Monday said that pre-condition would not be accepted regarding Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Speaking on Media walk-out from the House in protest on rejection of Bill by majority vote after the opposition parties opposed it last week.

He said that the Bill was brought to provide protection to the media workers but opposed by opposition.

Leader of the House said that now opposition was not speaking for the rights and protection of the media workers.