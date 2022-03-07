PPP’s vote bank declining in Sindh: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (APP): Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said that Pakistan Peoples Party’s vote bank is declining in Sindh because Zardari group has lost popularity in the country.

Talking to a private television channel, he said PPP has failed to gather people in the

long march and public meeting of Punjab.

The people are supporting the policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, and we have high vote bank in different parts of the country, he said.

In reply to a question about rift among coalition partners, he said, we will remove the reservation of a PTI leader Aleem Khan. He said, no one is going anywhere. All the allied party members are united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.