PPP, PML-N should submit details of donors in foreign funding case: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Jan 19 (APP): Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) should submit and disclose all the details of donors in the foreign funding case.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had already provided the names of 40,000 donors in the same case, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the PPP and PML-N had taken funding from corrupt mafia and investigation would be held against them. Both the political parties had done massive corruption by looting the national exchequer ruthlessly during their regimes, he added.

The PTI government came into power by raising slogan of corruption free Pakistan, he said and added that it was committed under leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to recover the looted wealth from the corrupts and plunderers