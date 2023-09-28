PPP demands ECP to announce exact schedule for next elections: Kaira

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP):Senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party and former advisor on Kashmir Affairs, Qamar Zaman Kaira, said on Thursday that the PPP is demanding an exact schedule from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for holding general elections in a transparent manner.

Talking to a private television channel program, he said there had been consensus among the political parties to complete the census and delimitation process so that the next elections could be held in a proper manner.

We have asked ECP to organize free and fair elections without delay, he said. In reply to a question about ambiguity in the general elections, he said his party is insisting on the election commission to announce a time frame and exact date so that we can participate in the elections with full preparation and without ambiguity.